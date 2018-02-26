Gallery: Netherlands skaters reacted after setting a world record with a time of 4:03.471 in the women's 3,000m relay on Tuesday at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Gallery: Daan Breeuwsma of the Netherlands falls during a 500m short track heat Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Gallery: Suzanne Schulting (7) of the Netherlands led skaters during the women's 1,000m short track heat.

Gallery: Spectators faced the flag as the South Korean National Anthem played after the team was presented with the Gold Medal for the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 3000m Relay at Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza on Wednesday.

Gallery: Becca Hamilton delivered the rock during a game vs. China on Monday night.

Gallery: Loena Hendrickx of Belgium during her free skate on Friday. Editors Note - Photo made using multiple exposure in camera.

Gallery: Emmi Peltonen of Finland during her program on Friday.Editors Note - Photo made using multiple exposure in camera.

Gallery: Loena Hendrickx of Belgium during her free skate on Friday. Editors Note- Photo made using multiple exposure in camera.

Gallery: Mirai Nagasu of the USA during her program on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Gallery: Mirai Nagasu of the USA during her program on Friday.

Gallery: A multiple exposure image of Ivett Toth of Hungary during her free skate on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Gallery: Kendall Coyne (26) and Hilary Knight (21) celebrated at the end of the game.

Gallery: Kendall Coyne (26) was lifted up by her fiance Michael Schofield.

Gallery: Amanda Pelkey (37) took a selfie with fans and the gold medal.

Gallery: USA players posed with the gold medal after beating Canada in a shootout.

Gallery: USA players Meghan Duggan, left, and Hilary Knight with gold medals after defeating Canada at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gallery: Team USA gathered before the start of the gold medal game. USA beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win the gold medal at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Thursday.

Gallery: USA goalie Maddie Rooney (35) (Andover, MN) blocked a shot by Meghan Agosta (2) on the last attempt of the shootout to win the game.

Gallery: Canadian and USA fans at Gangneung Hockey Centre. USA beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win the gold medal.

Gallery: Slovakia goalie Jan Laco (50) was consoled by teammate Dominik Granak (51) after giving up his fifth goal of the game.

Gallery: Troy Terry (23) fought for the puck in the first period.

Gallery: Ladislav Nagy (27) collided with USA goalie Ryan Zapolski (30) in the second period. Nagy was called for interference on the play.

Gallery: Lindsey Vonn of the USA was presented with the bronze medal at Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza on Wednesday. Vonn won the Bronze in the Women's Downhill.

Gallery: Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the USA, Gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy and Silver Medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway posed with their medals at Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza on Wednesday. The trio won their medals in the Women's Downhill.

Gallery: Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrated during the Venue Ceremony at Jeongseon Alpine Centre after winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Downhill. Lindsey Vonn (right) of the USA won the bronze medal.

Gallery: Lindsey Vonn was kissed Soohorang the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympics during the Venue Ceremony. Vonn of the USA won the bronze medal in Women's Downhill Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Wednesday. Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Gold.

Gallery: Lindsey Vonn of the USA won the bronze medal in Women's Downhill Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Wednesday. Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Gold.

Gallery: Lindsey Vonn during the women's Super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Saturday.

Gallery: Anna Veith reacted after her run at the women's Super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Saturday. Veith won the Silver Medal.

Gallery: Jennifer Piot of France slowed down after her run at the women's Super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Saturday.

Gallery: Sofia Goggia's face was covered by her hair as she leapt on to the podium during the Medals presentation at Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza on Wednesday. Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Gold Medal in the Women's Downhill.

Gallery: Neta Leschly, 11, of Boston, MN during a game between USA and Slovakia at Gangneung Hockey Centre.

Gallery: Jessie Diggins was greeted by teammates at the end of the Women's 4x5km Relay at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. The USA finished in fifth place.

Gallery: Jessie Diggins of Afton, Minn., catches her breath after finishing fifth in the women's 10km Cross Country freestyle final at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1223824

Gallery: The United States' Kikkan Randall, left, touches teammate Jessie Diggins during an exchange in the Women's 4x5km Relay at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

Gallery: Jessie Diggins (3) from Afton, Minnesota during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. Diggins placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event. Diggins was 10th at the halfway transition, 5.4 seconds off the pace. She was able to take 3.3 seconds off that lead by the halfway point of the second leg, but a grueling pace set by Sweden's Charlotte Kalla over the last three kilometers left the field fighting for silver.

Gallery: Jessie Diggins from Afton, Minnesota was cheered on by family members during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. Diggins placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event. Diggins was 10th at the halfway transition, 5.4 seconds off the pace. She was able to take 3.3 seconds off that lead by the halfway point of the second leg, but a grueling pace set by Sweden's Charlotte Kalla over the last three kilometers left the field fighting for silver.

Gallery: Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrated after crossing the finish line. Norway won the gold medal in the Women's 4x5km Relay at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre.

Gallery: Shaun White continued Team USA's dominance in snowboarding events at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 by claiming the gold medal in men's snowboard halfpipe Wednesday morning at Phoenix Snow Park. It is the 100th gold medal won by Team USA in Olympic Winter Games history.

Gallery: Team skip John Shuster reacts after throwing the last stone and scoring 5 on the eighth end against Sweden during the gold-medal match on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' Gangneung Curling Centre. The USA won, 10-7.

Gallery: Tyler George delivered the rock. USA beat Sweden 10-7 at Gangneung Curling Centre on Saturday to win the Gold medal.

Gallery: Tyler George delivered the rock. USA beat Canada 5-3 and will advance to the gold medal game.

Gallery: Matt Hamilton delivered the rock during a game against the Athletes from Russia. USA beat Russia 9-3 in mixed pairs curling on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the Gangneung Curling Center.

Gallery: Team USA celebrates after a 10-7 win against Sweden during the gold-medal match on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' Gangneung Curling Centre.

Gallery: Team USA celebrates a 10-7 win in the gold-medal match against Sweden on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' Gangneung Curling Centre.

Gallery: Team skip John Shuster looked at his gold medal. Team USA beat Sweden 10-7 at Gangneung Curling Centre on Saturday to win the Gold medal

Gallery: Team USA's Matt Hamilton with a gold medal after a 10-7 win against Sweden on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' Gangneung Curling Centre.

Gallery: John Shuster was greeted by his family after his team won the Gold Medal at the U.S. Olympic curling team trials. Team Shuster beat Team McCormick to represent the USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics, on November 18, 2017.

Gallery: IOC President Thomas Bach waved the Olympic flag at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

Gallery: Jessie Diggins carried the flag for team USA at Closing Ceremony on Sunday night.

Gallery: Lindsey Vonn was carried as team USA entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

– The bus driver pulled into the designated spot and then started motioning to the bus parked behind us.

He spoke little English, but he was animated as he tried to relay something to us.

“Forty-five,” he said. Then he stood up and pointed to the other bus.

“Five minutes,” he said.

There were only three media members on the bus, including myself. I was returning to the media village after attending a news conference for Afton’s Jessie Diggins the morning after she made Olympic history in women’s cross-country skiing.

Next it was back to the coastal cluster for the U.S.-Canada women’s hockey gold medal game later that morning.

Our bus made a quick pit stop at the IBC complex, which was the normal route. Our driver kept trying to tell us something, but we were confused.

“Forty-five,” he said, then pointing to the bus parked behind us, “Five minutes.”

Finally, with help from another media member, we figured it out: The other bus was leaving right away.

It was 10:40 a.m. Our bus was scheduled to leave at 10:45. The other one would arrive at a location not far from our drop-off five minutes sooner.

I smiled. Apparently, my reputation as someone who gets to places — particularly airports — entirely too early had made its way to South Korea.

That scene perfectly encapsulated my Olympic experience. The Korean people were incredibly generous hosts in making sure these Games ran with precision while treating visitors with warmth and kindness. And once we arrived at our desired venues, Minnesota’s Olympians stole the show.

The beauty of covering the Olympics is that on any day, at any venue, you’re liable to see something truly unique and memorable. The final four days of competition, Wednesday through Saturday, were extraordinary even by Olympic standards, if viewed from our own local perspective.

Being asked to pick a favorite moment is like trying to choose one Maldives Island to visit. There is no wrong answer.

First, Lindsey Vonn became the oldest woman (33) to win an Olympic Alpine medal with bronze in the downhill.

Later that day, Diggins provided a finish for the ages in the women’s team sprint by overtaking Sweden’s Stina Nilsson on the final straightaway with a push that was fueled by guts. Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall became the first American women in Olympic history to medal in cross-country, and the first Americans period to win gold.

On Thursday, the U.S. women’s hockey team filled with Minnesotans ended 20 years of heartbreak by dethroning four-time defending gold medalist Canada in an Olympic final decided by a shootout.

Finally, on Saturday, the men’s curling team, the pride of northern Minnesota, completed a remarkable comeback led by skip John Shuster to claim gold for the first time in Olympic history.

Whew.

It was as if the Minnesotans kept saying to each other, “Oh yeah, well top this.”

These weren’t just wins. They were nail-biters that took spectators on a thrill ride to history.

Alpine skier and Minnesota native Lindsey Vonn was carried as Team USA entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

I leave here with a deep sense of gratitude having witnessed so much of it from a front-row seat. Never will those moments be taken for granted, or erased from memory by time.

That’s what the Olympics represent: a collection of memories, from dramatic to mundane, that all make for a wonderful experience.

I’ll remember sitting in a small hockey arena as North Korean cheerleaders performed synchronized cheers in the stands while the sister of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, the president of South Korea and the president of the International Olympic Committee sat 100 feet below me.

I’ll remember interviewing a bunch of fascinating athletes in sports that I’m rarely exposed to — from Shaun White, to ski jumpers, to St. Paul native Akuoma Omeoga, who competed for the Nigerian bobsled team in that country’s debut in the Winter Olympics.

I’ll remember bus rides down the mountain and eating a glorious combination of beef jerky and Pringles for dinner far too many nights because the schedule didn’t allow for anything else.

There are far too many other memories to mention. Mostly, I’ll remember those four days when Minnesota athletes stole the show with one riveting performance after another.

