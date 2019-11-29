The message, e-mailed to more than 100,000 high school students, was seductive and flattering: “Your strong grades and standardized test scores indicate to us that Harvard and other selective institutions may be possibilities for you.”

Harvard encouraged them to apply. But many recipients had little chance of getting in, especially if they were black, according to a new analysis of the university’s admissions data by three economists.

As the college application season heats up, students across the country are getting letters and e-mails inviting them to apply to schools they may never have dreamed of attending — schools that are trying, for their own reasons, to attract as many applications as possible for the slots they have to fill. So-called recruit-to-deny strategies have been an open secret of elite colleges for years. Lower acceptance rates can help push up schools’ reputations and rankings by making them look more selective.

But the new analysis, a working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research, argues that Harvard recruits students differently based on race, intentionally drawing applications from a large portion of black students, in particular, who effectively have no chance of getting in.

While the paper acknowledges that attracting a diverse applicant pool could promote diverse incoming classes, it raises questions about whether such strategies amount to a cynical enterprise by college admissions offices, in which students are being sold false promises to serve the schools’ interests.

“It’s about appearances,” said Peter Arcidiacono, a Duke economist and co-author of the study. “You can say, ‘Look, we’re trying.’ ”

Colleges say they send out recruitment letters because they want to find the promising students who might not apply otherwise. The recruitment letters are based mostly on PSAT scores, the practice version of the SAT taken in the sophomore or junior year, well before the time for applications. So even if the scores are not quite up to snuff, Harvard is gambling that some of these students — who seem promising at that stage — will improve enough by the time they apply to be worthy of admission.

But the authors of the working paper argue that Harvard made the test-score cutoff too low for recruiting black ­students without changing its reliance on high scores for admission.

The analysis is based on data that Harvard was forced to release during a trial, a year ago, in which the college was accused of discriminating against Asian-American applicants. A federal judge ruled in Harvard’s favor this fall; the plaintiffs, Students for Fair Admissions, are now appealing.

Arcidiacono was an expert witness for the plaintiffs at the trial. The study was written with economists at the University of Georgia and the University of Oklahoma.

Harvard spokeswoman Rachael Dane declined to comment on study details. But she said the recruitment efforts it describes are a valuable source of students who are eventually admitted, accounting for 60% of freshmen in a typical year and more than 80% of minority freshmen.

For recruitment drives, colleges buy names, ZIP codes, race and ethnicity, and other information about students with test scores within a specified range from testing companies like the College Board and ACT. Students are often flooded with as many as 50 electronic solicitations via e-mail, Snapchat and Instagram.

For the Class of 2018, Harvard sent out more than 114,000 letters and admitted 2,047 students. Nearly half of those who qualified for a recruiting letter were members of underrepresented minorities.

Test-score cutoffs for the letters varied by race, gender and geography and sometimes changed from year to year.

While the numbers of applications Harvard gets from students of all races have increased, the report said, applications from black students have soared, driven by students with lower SAT scores.