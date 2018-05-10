A fourth sighting, yes, not that many people can attest to that. The Curlew Sandpiper reported Tuesday from Llyon County in western Minnesota was seen for 15 minutes on Wednesday by a handful of lucky birders. Other birders were there, but were blanked. A birder today -- Thursday -- reported counting 1,501 individual sandpipers of 16 speciesl at the site, none of them the special bird.
That evasive Curlew Sandpiper
A fourth sighting in Minnesota
