Record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.
The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4% increase over last year.
The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. The lightest day? That's expected to be the holiday itself.
TSA says it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Elton John books two more local 'Farewell' gigs June 15-16 at Xcel Center
The Hall of Famer's farewell tour already came to Target Center for two nights in February.
National
Supreme Court says Ginsburg home sick with stomach bug
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments at the court because she's home sick with a stomach bug.
Eat & Drink
Lat14 Asian Eatery heats up suburban culinary options
Lat14 turns up the heat with fresh takes on familiar dishes.
Movies
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
Variety
Former YouTuber accused of abusing adopted kids has died
An Arizona woman accused of abusing her adopted children who starred on her popular YouTube channel has died, authorities said Wednesday.