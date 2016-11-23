Need help for Thanksgiving? There’s lots of advice out there for everyone hosting their first Thanksgiving, or even old hands wondering how to rev up their traditional feast. Some options:

“The Splendid Table”: The radio show presents “Turkey Confidential,” its annual live Thanksgiving call-in show, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with host Lynne Rossetto Kasper offering advice on the biggest cooking day of the year. She will field questions with the help of “America’s Test Kitchen” co-host Bridget Lancaster, Mario Batali, Francis Lam, Melissa Clark and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile. Listen at an American Public Media station or online at splendidtable.org. You can submit a question via Twitter (#turkeyconfidential), via Facebook or call the hot line during the live show: 1-800-242-2828.

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: 1-800-288-8372, or visit butterball.com for videos, tips and recipes. This year, you also can text a specialist starting Nov. 17 at 1-800-Butterball, day or night.

Landolakes.com: For all sorts of recipes and advice, visit and type “Thanksgiving” in the search field.

Sara Lee Pie Hotline: Yes, the maker of ready-made pies is here to help with everyone’s homemade efforts. 1-888-914-1247 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Or tweet @SaraLeeDesserts using #PerfectPie during hot line hours.

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: For questions about food safety, call 1-888-674-6854 or visit fsis.usda.gov and click on “Ask Karen.”

Star Tribune Taste: See our videos on how to carve a turkey, how to make a pie crust and how to make a pumpkin roulade or biscuits at startribune.com/thanksgiving.