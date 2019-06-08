CASCAIS, Portugal — Thailand won a nearest-the-pin playoff against England to lift the trophy at the GolfSixes event on the European Tour in Portugal on Saturday.
Phachara Khongwatmai hit a shot to inside six feet to clinch victory with Thongchai Jaidee over English pair Tom Lewis and Paul Waring.
Thailand had beaten defending champion Ireland on Day 1 of the modified greensomes event as Jaidee made a hole-in-one on the final hole in the group stages.
On Saturday, Khongwatmai and Jaidee had a 3-1 win over Scotland in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 victory against Spain in the semifinals.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Thiem evens French Open final at 1 set apiece
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
Sports
Russia accused of 'backsliding' on doping reforms in track
Russia's ban from international track and field has been extended over concerns it's "backsliding" on doping reforms.
MN United
Italy beats Australia 2-1 on Bonansea's stoppage time goal
Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the game-winner in stoppage time, as Italy upset Australia 2-1 in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.
MN United
Loons shut out 1-0 by suddenly surging Colorado
Colorado's victory, its fourth under a new coach since May 1, sent the Loons to a third consecutive defeat.
Sports
Track body IAAF to rebrand as World Athletics
Track and field's world governing body is to change its name from the IAAF to World Athletics.