– There was gilt and gold, and yet more gold.

For the first time in nearly seven decades, the Kingdom of Thailand crowned a new monarch on Saturday in a coruscant display weighted with centuries of royal pageantry.

The ceremony to formally crown King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun began at 10:09 in the morning, the precise time designated by a royal augur. The king, 66, arrived at a gilded hall in Bangkok in a golden-hued car, donned a robe and pantaloon woven with shimmering thread and presided from a glittering, octagonal throne.

Shortly after noon, as he was seated under a nine-tiered umbrella, a heavy crown on his head, the king's transformation was complete. He was now considered, in Thai tradition, a deity.

The ceremony included a purification ritual, with consecrated water drawn from holy sources across the country, then King Maha Vajiralongkorn received the Great Crown of Victory.

It weighs 16 pounds, stands more than two 2 feet tall and is studded with diamonds.

The most sacred object in the coronation was the tiered umbrella. Unusually for such an ornate spectacle, the umbrella is made of simple white cloth, enlivened only by a few embellishments of gold. Its nine circles, diminishing with each tier, symbolize a monarch's bountiful merit.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was educated in foreign military academies, spends much of his time in Germany. He has been married four times, including to Queen Suthida, who was promoted to her royal position this past week.

Thailand's last coronation, in 1950, was of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was the world's longest-serving monarch at the time of his death in 2016. (The current king's coronation was postponed while the country entered a long mourning period.)

On Saturday, throngs of Thais chanted "Long live the king."

After his coronation, King Maha Vajiralongkorn gave his first royal command.

"I shall continue, preserve and build upon the royal legacy," he said, "and shall reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the people forever."