– When Thai park rangers raided a popular zoo famous for letting visitors feed and handle tigers, their grisly haul three years ago shocked the world: 1,600 tiger parts, including pelts, amulets fashioned from skins, scores of teeth, 40 dead cubs in a freezer and 20 more preserved in jars.

Behind the veneer of the Tiger Temple, a zoo run by Buddhist monks, was a business profiting from the illegal trade in tiger parts. Three monks were arrested while trying to escape, and in a highly publicized spectacle, 147 tigers were seized and taken to a government-run facility.

The raids were a high-water mark for Thailand in its effort to crack down on animal abuse and the illegal trade in tigers and tiger parts. But since then, the plight of Thailand's captive tigers has only worsened.

Officials admitted last week that 86 of the seized temple tigers had died, many from stress-related causes. No one from the Tiger Temple ever went to jail for possessing tiger parts or for operating the lucrative unlicensed zoo.

Since the raids, Thailand's Department of National Parks has made no effort to stop the spread of hands-on experiences that the temple helped pioneer. Now, at least 20 zoos around the country offer visitors the chance to feed a cub, have a photo taken with a tiger or enter an enclosure.

Animal welfare activists have long urged the government to shutter those tiger zoos that are little more than farms producing animals for the black market.

"The whole system of animal welfare needs to be upgraded in Thailand," said Tanya Erzinclioglu, who cared for tigers at the Tiger Temple before becoming an activist. "They need proper zoo standards. ­Everyone would have to upgrade, including the Department of National Parks." One of the country's oldest and largest zoos, the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, has more than 300 tigers.

There, piglets and tiger cubs are put together in cages. The smallest cubs and piglets nurse together from a sow or sometimes from a tiger — an echo of the Tiger Temple's marketing mantra of peaceful coexistence among species.

Elsewhere, visitors line up to have their photos taken as they bottle-feed cubs. Or they can attend a show where tigers perform tricks, such as jumping through a flaming hoop.

After the raid on the Tiger Temple, Erzinclioglu founded a nonprofit, For Tigers, to help raise money for their welfare and began conducting annual surveys. In a July report assessing three dozen zoos open to the public, she found that nearly 60% had no fresh water for the tigers and fewer than 20% provided spacious enclosures.

The zoos cater mainly to tourists from Asian countries.

It is not difficult to breed tigers in captivity, and many zoos produce more tigers than they need to entertain tourists. It is, however, illegal to operate a tiger farm in Thailand.

The director of Thailand's Wildlife Conservation Office, Kanjana Nitaya, whose office oversees zoos, said all of the country's zoos meet license requirements.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that there are 3,900 wild tigers left on Earth, inhabiting isolated fragments of their historic range. Thailand is one of the few remaining countries in Southeast Asia with a viable wild tiger population, which numbers about 250.

Perhaps the best strategy for closing down disreputable zoos and tiger farms, suggested Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, would be to sterilize the inbred and mixed-breed tigers.

A lack of new cubs would curtail feeding and photo opportunities. And over 15 years or so, many problems associated with the tiger zoos and farms would disappear.

"It is the solution," Wiek said. "When you cannot enforce the laws you have in place or people are so corrupt, this is probably the only way to stop the breeding of these tigers."