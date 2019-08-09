BANGKOK — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says he is not quitting despite facing mounting criticism for failing to properly take his oath of office.
Prayuth led members of his Cabinet to be inaugurated in a ceremony presided over by the Thai king on July 16.
However, he omitted a phrase while taking the oath where he was supposed to pledge that he will uphold every aspect of the constitution. The omission has raised questions over whether the inauguration was legally valid.
Prayuth, the former army chief who led a military coup in 2014, told reporters Friday that he was continuing to conduct his duties "to the best of my abilities because I am the prime minister."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Spain PM to make 2nd try at winning support for government
Spain's caretaker prime minister says he wants to restart talks with rival political parties to try to form a government after failing on his first attempt.
World
Pre-dawn food run then rush home: Kashmir under curfew
Navigating through narrow, winding streets, Reyaz Ahmed embarks upon a daily drill under an indefinite 24-hour curfew in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
World
UK economy shrinks for first time since 2012 as Brexit bites
The British economy shrank in the second quarter for the first time since 2012 as Brexit uncertainties weighed on business investment and firms reduced their stockpiling after Britain was granted an extension to its departure from the European Union, official figures showed Friday.
World
League ally: Crisis is chance to move Italy farther to right
Italy is rapidly edging closer to unscheduled elections that could move the country farther to the right.
World
Thai prime minister not quitting for botching oath
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says he is not quitting despite facing mounting criticism for failing to properly take his oath of office.