BANGKOK — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha isn't feeling chatty about being elected to stay on as premier.

Prayuth stayed out of the spotlight Thursday, a day after he skipped a Parliament session in which lawmakers, including hundreds he helped appoint, voted to keep him in the job he has held since staging a military coup in 2014.

He delivered little more than a brief thanks through a spokesman and on his Facebook page, also promising to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.

His election was not a surprise given that he and his junta spent the past five years reworking the country's political system to make sure he remained in power.

Prayuth's opponents charge the new system is merely a continuation of military rule in another form.