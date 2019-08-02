BANGKOK — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into several small bombings in Bangkok.
Thai media reported loud bangs heard near an elevated transit station and at least two other places Friday morning. At least two people were injured.
A government spokesman said the situation is being closely monitored and that security measures have been tightened.
A high-level meeting is taking place this week in Bangkok attended by U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and his counterparts from China and several Asian-Pacific countries.
