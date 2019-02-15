BANGKOK — The political party seen as the main challenger to military-dominated government in Thailand has held its first rally in the capital, as campaigning heats up in the first election since a 2014 military coup.

Several thousand Pheu Thai party supporters gathered Friday night outside Bangkok's city hall, waving signs of support as they listened to hours of speeches seeking to turn out the vote for the March 24 polls.

Pheu Thai is the flagship party of the political machine of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, which has won every national election since 2001. Thaksin was deposed by a 2006 military coup, and Thailand's conservative establishment has sought to oppose his comeback. The 2014 coup ousted the government of his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.