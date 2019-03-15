BANGKOK — Political parties in Thailand are courting the 7 million young people eligible to vote for the first time in a general election that would be the first since a military coup in 2014.
The generation is too young to hold many memories of a Thailand that was not politically troubled, and its allegiances are up for grabs.
Political parties — even some of Thailand's oldest — are taking note, mostly by showcasing their younger candidates.
But it's the Future Forward Party, founded last March, that seems to have captured the imagination of many young voters.
