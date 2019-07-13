CHONBURI, Thailand — Farmers in eastern Thailand have celebrated the start of the sowing season by racing their buffaloes, whose usual duty is to plow the fields.
Farmers on Saturday coaxed and goaded the animals to make them run to the finish line in an annual event known as the Wooden Plow Buffalo Race.
The race in Chonburi, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Bangkok, is held to express gratitude to the buffaloes for working for the farmers all year long.
Around 60 buffaloes were registered for the race.
