BANGKOK — Thailand's Constitutional Court has ruled that the maverick leader of a new political party that finished third in a general election in March violated election laws and cannot keep his seat in Parliament.

The court ruled Wednesday that Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, violated a regulation barring owners of media companies from running for Parliament.

The court rejected Thanathorn's claim that he sold his holding in a media production company before the deadline needed to be a candidate.

The ruling had been expected. Thanathorn's party has been a thorn in the side of Thailand's conservative establishment, in whose favor the courts have consistently ruled. The party is disliked not only for its anti-military stance, but also because of its strong popularity.