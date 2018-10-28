MANCHESTER, England — The 12 boys who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for almost three weeks were guests at Old Trafford for Manchester United's home match against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Wearing red-and-white United scarves and with a look of excitement on their faces, the boys from the Wild Boars team took their seats in the directors' box for the game.
They met United manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday.
The boys' ordeal came to a happy ending in early July when an international team of cave divers brought them out in a complicated rescue mission.
