BANGKOK — A Thai pro-democracy activist who was attacked and left unconscious on a Bangkok sidewalk says he will refuse an offer of police protection that would require him to stop political activities.
Sirawith Seritiwat, widely known as Ja New, was severely beaten by four assailants near his home on June 28. He received head injuries and a fractured eye socket.
Sirawith, who was attacked twice in June, says he will not allow police to ensure his safety because he believes the government was behind the attacks.
The military seized power in a 2014 coup and has cracked down on dissent. Critics say the junta has failed to fully investigate repeated violence against its opponents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK prime minister stands by embattled US ambassador
Prime Minister Theresa May backed Britain's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut off contact with him following the leak of diplomatic cables that branded the U.S. administration as "inept."
World
Nintendo shifts some Switch production from China to Vietnam
Nintendo Co. says it plans to start making its Switch video game console in Vietnam this year, switching some of its production from China.
World
Thai activist rejects police offer of conditional protection
A Thai pro-democracy activist who was attacked and left unconscious on a Bangkok sidewalk says he will refuse an offer of police protection that would require him to stop political activities.
World
Swedish court will not extradite fugitive sought by China
Sweden's top court said Tuesday it won't extradite a fugitive to China, saying he risks the death penalty, torture or degrading treatment that would violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
World
Bahrain records hottest June in more than 100 years
Bahrain has recorded temperatures that make the month of June the hottest ever experienced in the Arab Gulf country in more than a century.