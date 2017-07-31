It was early in our courtship that I realized the guy I was dating wasn’t laughing at my jokes.

At first I thought he was, because he consistently responded with a boisterous “HAHAHA” to my humorous text messages. And it was flattering. Except when I made a joke that clearly wasn’t that funny — perhaps only worthy of a single HA — and suddenly it dawned on me that his typical HAHAHA reply (that’s three HAs, no spaces, all caps) was formulaic.

That could mean only one thing: It was not indicative of an actual measurement of laughter.

Textual representations of laughter go back at least to Chaucer, who fancied the onomatopoeic “haha” to convey merriment in his writing. Shakespeare preferred a more staccato “ha, ha, he.” But neither Chaucer nor Shakespeare could have predicted the universe of meaning that now exists in the subtle nuance between those two expressions. These days, a “HAHAHA” versus a “ha” can indicate the difference between “I’m dying laughing” and “I never want to see you again.”

It’s striking how little of online “laughter” has to do with humor. These days, online laughter has more of a “discourse function,” said Michelle McSweeney, a research scholar at Columbia University who studies digital communication.

McSweeney, who analyzed 45,000 text messages from bilingual young adults for a study recently presented at the annual conference of the Linguistic Society of America, found that digital laughter had come to be used “as a signal of interlocutor involvement, just as one might say ‘mm-hm’ in the course of a conversation.”

Or it can be used for other activities, like flirtation, with a haha acting as a kind of casual wink. (Him: “What are you doing?” Her: “Talking ... haha.” The subtext: “maybe about you!”)

Laughter, linguists say, establishes closeness and conveys meaning. It sends micromessages to our conversation partner through length, tone, intonation and facial expressions.

“It does the work of establishing cohesion,” said McSweeney. “To say, ‘I feel comfortable enough around you to laugh.’ ”

And since we can’t crack up, lose it, giggle, guffaw, snort, break into hysterics, snicker, chuckle or simply nod and smile on texts, we’ve had to come up with a host of different ways to get across what we mean.

So we employ hahaha, which can be shortened (haha), lengthened (hahahahahaha), capitalized (HAHAHA), punctuated (Ha!), elongated (Haaaaaaaaa) or replaced with an e (hehe).

Another variation adds a question mark: haha? It is intended for that friend who texts you the inappropriate joke, when you’re not sure if you’re supposed to laugh or perhaps when the inappropriate joke was yours. There’s ha ha ha (note the spaces) as a way to indicate what we used to refer as “hardy har har” or “very funny — NOT.” Some like the more mischievous mwahahaha or bahahahaem.

“I have one friend I was convinced was autocorrecting hahaha to Bahahaha, but really it was purposeful, just a little micro-nuance to her digital laugh,” said Ilana Webber, a 31-year-old musician in New York. “I like it because it’s a serious laugh. Like, ‘I’m not screwing around with that laugh, I’m laughing.’ ”

There is an emoji ha — which is crying tears of laughter and should not be confused with the crying tears of sadness that is apparently the most commonly used emoji on Instagram.

Then, of course, there is LOL, for “laugh out loud.”

Variations to LOL (or lol, as it may be) include the phonetic “lul,” a blase lol: this is funny but a waste of time. There is also lollerskates, lollercoaster and loltastic, words that are “fantastically creative,” as linguist Gretchen McCulloch has written, but “ring vintage early 2000s.” Another expansion, she noted, is lolz or lulzem, “but it’s more of a noun than an emotive response,” as in “so many lulz” (pronounced lawlz).

LOL was among the most common online “laughs” used on Facebook, according to a 2015 study by the company. It is used in English, Spanish and French, all in the form of “lol.” (And no, Mom, once and for all it does not mean “lots of love.”)

Like any dialect, electronic laughter has evolved. The first known usage of LOL appeared in a Canadian chat room 27 years ago, coined by a man who described it as a response to a joke by a friend. ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) and ROFLOL (rolling on the floor laughing out loud) followed sometime in the early 1990s. By 2015, when Facebook conducted a study of e-laughter on its platform, haha and hehe, followed by the laughing emoji, were among the most common types of laughs.