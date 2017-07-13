The city of Minneapolis has released a series of text messages in response to a Star Tribune records request that show the argument in April between Mayor Betsy Hodges and Police Chief Janeé Harteau over whether to appoint police Lt. John Delmonico as Fourth Precinct inspector.

The position is considered one of the toughest in the department. The appointment was significant for Hodges and Harteau, given the criticism they faced after the fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark and resulting 18-day Fourth Precinct occupation — as well as the ouster in 2016 of police Lt. Michael Friestleben (“Fritz”) from the inspector job.

The feud between the mayor and the police chief became public, with Harteau saying she followed the normal appointment process and Hodges saying she should have had more notice of the controversial appointment. Delmonico is the former police union president.

Hodges ultimately blocked Delmonico’s appointment. In June, veteran police Lt. Aaron Biard was appointed to fill the Fourth Precinct inspector job.