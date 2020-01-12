Metro Transit’s Text for Safety service went down Saturday evening for light-rail trains and some bus routes.

According to an alert from Metro Transit, the service was unavailable for the Blue and Green lines, the A and C line bus rapid transit routes and the 4, 5, 6, 10, 19, 21, 22, 64 and 74 bus routes.

Text for Safety allows passengers to report crimes by text message instead of calling 911.

“As a reminder, if you need EMS or police help, please call 911,” the Metro Transit alert said. “Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”