SELMA, Texas — Justify's win in the 2018 Kentucky Derby capped a $1.2 million payday for a Central Texas woman.

Margaret Reid of Austin was at Retama Park, near San Antonio, watching and wagering the day's racing Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisiville, Kentucky.

Reid wagered $18 on a Pick 5 bet, picking which horses she thought would win the Derby and the four Churchill Downs races leading up to it.

And she hit each one: Limousine Liberal in the Churchill Downs Stakes, Maraud in the American Turf Stakes, 39-1 longshot Funny Duck in the Pat Day Mile Stakes, 9-1 longshot Yoshida in the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes, then Justify in the Derby.