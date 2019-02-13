BLANCHARD, Texas — An East Texas woman who was shot dead along with her husband and three other family members sought a divorce last year.
Montgomery County court records show Ashley Raileen Horn filed to divorce Joe Randy Horn in October 2018. The case was dismissed less than a month later.
Sheriff's Capt. Rickie Childers declined to comment on the divorce filing, citing the ongoing investigation.
The Horns were found dead Monday at the Polk County home of Ashley's grandparents, Carlos and Lynda Delaney. The older couple also was killed, as was a 15-month-old girl whom authorities have not named.
Officials have also identified Ashley by her maiden name, Delaney.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Fox 9 anchor Jeff Passolt sues state for a slip and fall
Passolt broke his hip in the 2017 fall on an icy sidewalk near the State Capitol.
Music
Report: 7 women claim singer Ryan Adams was inappropriate
A New York Times report says seven women have claimed singer-songwriter Ryan Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive.
Variety
Ex-Apple lawyer accused of profiting from confidential info
One of Apple's former top lawyers is facing accusations of brazenly breaking the company's insider trading rules that he helped draft, while profiting from stock sales and investments made after he received confidential information about Apple's finances.
Variety
Teen migrant detention facility allows a glimpse inside gate
Journalists were given a glimpse Wednesday of a newly expanded south-Florida detention facility where nearly 150 teenage migrants sleep in rows of bunk beds in a large windowless room and use portable toilets housed in adjacent tents.
National
1 of Houston-area 'Black Girl Magic' judges dies
One of the 17 black women elected as Houston-area judges last year as part of a "Black Girl Magic" campaign has died at age 57.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.