WACO, Texas — Health officials have conducted tests at a landlocked surf resort in Central Texas after a man who visited there died from what is known as a "brain-eating amoeba."
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesman Kelly Craine told The Associated Press on Monday that results of testing by a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected later this week.
Craine said BSR Cable Park's Surf Resort voluntarily closed as health officials investigate. Fabrizio Stabile, a 29-year-old from New Jersey, died Sept. 21 after falling ill with Naegleria (nee-GLEHR'-yah) fowleri (FOW'-lur-eye), a rare but highly deadly amoeba.
The CDC says people are typically infected when they go diving or swimming in warm freshwater places like lakes and rivers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.