JACKSON, Miss. —
Yahuza Rasas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Southern (6-11, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Justin Hopkins added 12 points. Tyrik Armstrong had 10 points.
Jonas James had 19 points for Jackson State (5-13, 2-3). Tristan Jarrett added 15 points and Jayveous McKinnis had 11.
Roland Griffin, who was second on Jackson State in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, had only 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Texas Southern faces Grambling State on the road on Monday. Jackson State plays Prairie View at home on Monday.
