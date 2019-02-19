AUSTIN, Texas — The wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says a bill she filed that would change state securities law "has literally nothing to do" with her husband's criminal case on charges of defrauding investors.

Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton was elected in November. She said Tuesday she didn't consult with her husband on the bill, which calls for the attorney general's office to create a framework that would let entrepreneurs test some financial products and services without a license.

Ken Paxton was indicted in 2015 on charges of failing to register as an insurance adviser representative. He has pleaded not guilty to that and two more serious counts of securities fraud.

Angela Paxton says her legislation is about consumer protection and was driven by constituents in her suburban Dallas district.