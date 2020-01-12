EDINBURG, Texas — Lesley Varner II had 21 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Chicago State 87-63 on Saturday night.
Jordan Jackson had 18 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-10, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Javon Levi added 6 points and 10 assists.
Xavier Johnson had 12 points for the Cougars (4-15, 0-4), who have now lost nine straight games. Andrew Lewis added 12 points. Solomon Hunt had three assists.
Texas Rio Grande Valley matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State faces Grand Canyon at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
'We got our butts kicked,' Saunders says after Wolves biggest lost of season
After a close first quarter, Houston ran away with the game as the Wolves began a stretch in which eight of their next nine opponents are in playoff position.
Gophers
Archibald scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-61
Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Mays' buzzer-beater lifts LSU over Mississippi State 60-59
Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give LSU a 60-59 victory against Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
Wolves
Love has 19 points, 15 rebounds, Cavs beat Nuggets, 111-103
Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
Vikings
Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win
The Tennessee Titans fear no one. Not even the NFL's best team.