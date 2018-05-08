HOUSTON — Houston rapper Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil' Troy's 1999 hit "Wanna Be a Baller," has died. He was 52.

Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean, died on Monday at a hospital in Houston. That's according to Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley.

His official cause of death is pending, but longtime friend Tony Williams, a rapper known as Tiger T, says Prejean may have had a heart attack.

Big T was nicknamed the "Million Dollar Hook Man" and was frequently featured in releases by others. He also put out albums of his own, including "Million Dollar Hooks" in 2001.