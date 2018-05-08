HOUSTON — Houston rapper Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil' Troy's 1999 hit "Wanna Be a Baller," has died. He was 52.
Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean, died on Monday at a hospital in Houston. That's according to Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley.
His official cause of death is pending, but longtime friend Tony Williams, a rapper known as Tiger T, says Prejean may have had a heart attack.
Big T was nicknamed the "Million Dollar Hook Man" and was frequently featured in releases by others. He also put out albums of his own, including "Million Dollar Hooks" in 2001.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
University of California nurses, medical workers join strike
Tens of thousands of University of California nurses, pharmacists and radiologists joined a three-day strike Tuesday in support of university service workers who are demanding higher wages.
Music
The Latest: Some Android features not coming to Samsung
The Latest on Google's at its annual developers conference (all times local):
Variety
Google showcases AI advances at its big conference
Google put the spotlight on its artificial intelligence smarts at its annual developers conference Tuesday, where it announced new features and services imbued with machine learning.
Variety
Court asked to levy fines for misconduct in lab scandal
Defense attorneys and civil libertarians in Massachusetts urged the state's highest court on Tuesday to impose fines against the state attorney general's office for the misconduct of two former prosecutors who tried to minimize the scope of a state drug lab scandal.
Music
Texas rapper Big T, known for "Wanna Be a Baller" hook, dies
Houston rapper Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil' Troy's 1999 hit "Wanna Be a Baller," has died. He was 52.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.