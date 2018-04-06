AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas professor at the center of a scandal over the school's failure to discipline employees for off-campus crimes has been found dead.
Tenured pharmacy professor Richard Morrisett was discovered in his home Thursday night.
A statement Friday by Gregory Fenves, president of the University of Texas System's flagship Austin campus, didn't provide a cause of death but said, "We recognize these are difficult times on campus."
Morrisett last year pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. The Austin American-Statesman reported recently that he wasn't disciplined by the school.
The same day Morrisett's body was found, Fenves announced policy changes that mean university employees who commit off-campus crimes could face discipline, even in cases that don't threaten campus safety or university operations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.