FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal jury has found a suburban North Texas couple guilty of enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years.
Jurors found Mohamed Toure (TOHR'-eh) and his wife, Denise Cros-Toure, guilty Thursday of forced labor. They face up to 20 years in prison, but no sentencing date was immediately set.
Toure is the son of a former president of the West African country of Guinea. The Southlake, Texas, pair was accused of bringing the 5-year-old girl from her rural Guinean village in 2000 and forcing her to work without pay in their home for years. Authorities began investigating after the victim fled the couple's home in 2016.
The defense attorneys said they would appeal the verdict.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Local Texas GOP reject ousting Muslim vice chair
The Latest on an effort to oust a Muslim surgeon from a top position in a local Texas Republican Party (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:17-20-21-28-29(seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
National
At the border, Trump moves closer to emergency declaration
Taking the shutdown fight to the Mexican border, President Donald Trump edged closer Thursday to declaring a national emergency in an extraordinary end run around Congress to fund his long-promised border wall. Pressure was mounting to find an escape hatch from the three-week impasse that has closed parts of the government, cutting scattered services and leaving hundreds of thousands of workers without pay.
Nation
Texas police say child reported abducted believed dead
San Antonio police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead, and three members of his family have been charged in the case.
Nation
Texas pair convicted of enslaving African girl for 16 years
A federal jury has found a suburban North Texas couple guilty of enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.