CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas woman accused of selling her 7-year-old son and planning to sell her two other children to settle a drug debt has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal. She was convicted on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child.
Last June investigators discovered her son had been sold for $2,500. Investigators also learned that she had planned to sell her two daughters, ages 2 and 3, as well — all to pay off a drug debt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Long-serving Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch dead at 72
Michael Busch, the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in the state's history, died Sunday. He was 72.
Local
1st-timers Texas Tech and Virginia face off for NCAA title
For Virginia and Texas Tech, doing something that had never been done before took hard work, dedication, determination — and vision.
National
Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen resigned
President Donald Trump says he's accepted the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Trump announced the resignation in a tweet on Sunday.
National
US says reuniting separated families laborious process
The Trump administration wants up to two years to find potentially thousands of children who were separated from their families at the border before a judge halted the practice last year, a task that it says is more laborious than previous efforts because the children are no longer in government custody.
Nation
Texas Tech fans in Lubbock spill into streets, cause damage
Police say fans celebrating Texas Tech's Final Four win near the school's Lubbock campus caused damage that included flipping a car and setting several scooters on fire.