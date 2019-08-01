HOUSTON — Prosecutors say a 71-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in a dispute over a handicap parking space.

William Anthony Hall was sentenced Wednesday following his conviction for the 2017 fatal shooting of 67-year-old attorney James Garza in a Houston post office parking lot.

Prosecutors say Hall confronted Garza about using a space reserved for people with disabilities without a handicapped sticker.

Hall was licensed to carry a concealed gun and told police he shot Garza in the chest after the confrontation became physical. Prosecutors say a bullet hole in an envelope Garza was holding shows his hands were at his chest, not swinging at Hall.

Hall's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.