DALLAS — A father is charged with capital murder after police say he stabbed his 16-month-old son at a Dallas-area apartment complex.
Authorities say 27-year-old Blair Ness is charged in the death of his toddler son Ashton Ness. The father was shot in the leg by a neighbor trying to stop the attack on Sunday.
Police say witnesses reported Ness yelled "Jesus is coming" before the attack.
Lewisville police Capt. Mike Lane says the father had significant injuries to his hand from the knife, along with the shooting wound.
There's no clear motive behind the slaying. Police said Tuesday that detectives were interviewing the suspect. Bond was set at $1.5 million.
