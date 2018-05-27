CONWAY, Ark. — A Fort Worth, Texas, man is awaiting extradition to Arkansas where he faces a capital murder charge for a slaying at a Central Arkansas hotel earlier this month.
Arkansas authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Morstain is the third person charged in the May 8 shooting death of a Whitewater, Wisconsin, man, Leonel Panduro, at a Days Inn motel in Conway.
The Border Patrol says Morstain was arrested last week in Laredo, Texas, along the Texas-Mexico border.
Also charged in Panduro's killing are 24-year-old Zachary Keesee, who faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and his 50-year-old mother, Sherri Keesee, of Maumelle.
Zachary Keesee was arrested May 20 at a border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, about 125 miles (201.16 kilometers) northwest of Laredo.
Sherri Keesee is charged with hindering apprehension.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.