PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona say a police dog sniffed out bags and boxes containing nearly 50 pounds of cocaine and over 27 pounds of marijuana inside a BMW driven by a 20-year-old Texas man.
The dog named Vader was brought in after the driver refused to leave the car. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Eduardo Pedro Martinez was arrested for failure to comply with a police officer.
Martinez was booked and bond was set at $750,000.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Missing Georgia teenager's remains found in shallow grave
The remains of a missing Georgia teenager have been discovered in a shallow grave nearly one year after her mother and stepfather were arrested in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.
Variety
Warrant: Man says he used toy gun in 3 Louisiana carjackings
An 18-year-old man who is accused of using a toy gun in several armed carjackings in Louisiana has been arrested.
Nation
Louisianan man who abused girl convicted of sexual battery
A man who abused a girl for more than a year when she was 4 and 5 years old has been found guilty in Louisiana.
National
Gulf Arabs relish Tillerson firing; Iran weighs nuclear deal
Reactions in the Middle East to the firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reflect the volatile divide between Iran, where many fear his…
Nation
Police: Small plane makes crash landing on Florida street
Police in Florida say a small airplane has crash-landed on a street.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.