On a recent morning, Carlos Barrientos drove up to a Belt Line Road intersection on his way to work in Grand Prairie, Texas. His breakfast sandwich, sports drink, backpack and papers were arranged on the seats, so Barrientos, 23, tried to avoid making sudden moves.

Suddenly a yellow traffic light flickered overhead, followed seconds later, he said, by a red light. A camera flashed, catching his license plate when the vehicle edged close to the crossing or continued through it, he said. Days later, he received what will soon be a thing of the past in Texas: a $75 ticket for going through a red light based on the automated camera snapshot.

"It does not give you any warning," said Barrientos, who works in real estate investing and marketing.

With the signing of a bill last weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott made Texas the latest state to ban red-light traffic cameras.

It joins at least seven other states — Maine, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia — that have statutes prohibiting the cameras, the National Conference of State Legislatures said. Around 20 more do not have automated traffic enforcement systems on public roads.

Supporters say the payments for the tickets contribute to government coffers, and use of the cameras reduces serious traffic crashes, according to studies cited by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Opponents say the cameras contribute to rear-end collisions caused by sudden braking and the enforcement is not transparent. They also complain that the cameras are overseen by private companies that share the revenue from tickets, creating an incentive to place the cameras in high-traffic areas.

Last month, Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, introduced a bill that would force states to prohibit the use of automated traffic enforcement if they want federal highway funding.

"This presumption that the registered owner is the driver impermissibly shifts the burden of proof," Wright said in an e-mailed statement.

Lawsuits have alleged that the cameras deny recipients the right to face their accuser or to due process.