HOUSTON — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by five this week to 1,013.
At this time a year ago there were 857 active rigs.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 820 rigs drilled for oil this week and 192 for gas. One was listed as miscellaneous.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas added eight rigs while Louisiana and New Mexico each added one.
Colorado and North Dakota each declined by two rigs while Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania dropped one apiece.
Alaska, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.
