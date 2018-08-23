CROWLEY, Texas — A 13-year-old middle school student has died after experiencing a medical emergency and becoming unresponsive during football practice.
Crowley Independent School District Superintendent Michael McFarland said in a letter to parents that coaches performed CPR Wednesday on eighth-grader Kyrell McBride-Johnson and paramedics were immediately called. The boy was declared dead at a hospital.
McFarland says it's not yet clear why Kyrell died.
Crowley is just south of Fort Worth.
The last scholastic football player to die in Texas is believed to be a high school freshman who collapsed at practice last September in the town of Emory, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Dallas.
