AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score, all in the second half, and Texas ended a four-game losing streak to No. 17 TCU with a 31-16 victory Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Texas (3-1) had been outscored 153-33 the last four years by TCU and trailed 16-10 before the defense forced three turnovers by quarterback Shawn Robinson in the third quarter.

A fumble recovery set up a diving touchdown catch by Collin Johnson and an interception return by freshman safety Caden Sterns to the TCU 2 set up Ehlinger's scoring run one play later. Ehlinger's 38-yard touchdown strike to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 3:18 left put the game away.

"This team has a grit that's fun to be around," Texas coach Tom Herman said.

The victory gives Texas its first three-game win streak since 2014. The Longhorns also have their first back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since winning three in a row in 2008, a run that vaulted Texas to No. 1 that season.

"All it does is validate the fact we have taken another step. We have many steps left to take," Herman said.

Ehlinger passed for 255 yards. Johnson finished with 124 yards on seven catches.

Texas mostly shut down a TCU running game that had gained at least 200 yards in each of its first three games. Texas allowed the Horned Frogs (2-2) 141 yards on the ground Saturday, but took it away for much of the first half. Robinson passed for 197 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs have a talent in the dual-threat Robinson, but they also have a turnover problem they will have to overcome. The sophomore has five turnovers in the last two weeks and they have been costly. Two of them led to touchdowns in a loss to Ohio State a week ago. The Horned Frogs had all looked ready to slam the door on the Longhorns early in the third quarter before Robison threw an interception, fumbled and then threw another pick that changed everything.

"We fumbled the ball and then we threw it right to them on a ball down the middle of the field," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "You've got to play better. Much is given, much is also asked, so you've to play both of them."

Texas: The Longhorns once again have a defense that looks to be among the Big 12's best and Ehlinger continues to develop into a complete quarterback. Described by TCU coach Gary Patterson as a "running back playing quarterback" before the game, Ehlinger played his second straight game without a turnover and his passing on deep throws gets sharper every week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas looks like a good bet to return to the rankings after consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The Horned Frogs shouldn't be surprised if they drop out after two consecutive losses.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Iowa State next Saturday.

Texas is at Kansas State next Saturday. The Longhorns have lost their last five games in Manhattan, Kansas dating to 2006.