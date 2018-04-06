AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court says a female coach who accused another woman of making objectifying and lurid comments at work can't sue for sexual harassment, partly because there were no signs of sexual desire.

The decision Friday comes as workplaces nationwide confront sexual harassment and misconduct amid recent scandals that have toppled many politicians and celebrities.

Catherine Clark says another female coach at a San Antonio middle school made repeated comments about her breasts starting in 2007 and inappropriately grabbed her during a photo.

Republican Justice Eva Guzman called the allegations "repugnant" in a 6-2 opinion. But she said there's no evidence that Clark's gender motivated the behavior.

In a pointed dissent, two other Republican justices argued there would be little debate if the harasser had been male.