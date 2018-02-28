MADISON, Wis. — State Department of Natural Resources officials say 6 percent of deer tested last year were infected with chronic wasting disease.
According to DNR data presented to the agency's board Wednesday, 593 of 9,685 deer tested between April 1, 2017 and Feb. 10 tested positive for the disease, a prevalence rate of 6.1 percent. The testing season runs from April 1 through March.
The 2016 prevalence rate was 7.3 percent. The 2015 rate was 9.4 percent, the highest since the disease was discovered in Wisconsin in 2002.
The DNR has analyzed 209,615 deer since the disease first appeared in the state, with 4,175 testing positive. That's a prevalence rate of nearly 2 percent.
