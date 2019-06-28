BEIJING — Tesla says a fire in one of its cars in Shanghai was caused by the failure of a single battery module and investigators found no defects in the car's systems.
The American electric car maker said Friday on its social media account that a joint team examined the battery, software, manufacturing information and the vehicle's history following the April 21 fire in an underground garage.
It said it found no system defects and determined preliminarily that the fire was caused by the failure of a battery module in the front of the vehicle.
Modules are groups of battery cells joined together. Panasonic supplies Tesla's cells.
Tesla said in May it was issuing a battery-related software update.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Lego strikes deal to buy Legoland, Madame Tussauds
The owners of toy maker Lego are teaming up with a group of investors to buy Merlin Entertainment, a British company that operates theme parks like Legoland and the Madame Tussauds wax museums.
World
Maoist rebels kill 3 Indian government soldiers, young girl
Maoist rebels killed three paramilitary soldiers patrolling on motorbikes and a young girl who was riding in a passing bus in an ambush Friday in eastern India, police said.
World
Spain asks France to extradite Basque separatist chief
Spain wants France to extradite a longtime chief of the defunct Basque militant separatist group ETA, whose arrest last month in a French Alpine town ended 17 years on the run.
World
Tesla says Shanghai car fire caused by failed battery module
Tesla says a fire in one of its cars in Shanghai was caused by the failure of a single battery module and investigators found no defects in the car's systems.
World
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'
With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle in the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Moscow extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.