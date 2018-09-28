SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has tentatively chosen Tesla as one of 13 companies it might form public-private partnerships with as it rebuilds from Hurricane Maria.
Officials said Friday that the projects include creating an energy storage system, modernizing the island's water and sewer meters and updating a ferry transportation system.
The other firms that were short-listed include PowerSecure Inc., a U.S.-based company, and SUEZ, a Paris-based utilities company.
Tesla installed solar panels across Puerto Rico after the Category 4 storm hit a year ago, and PowerSecure already has a multimillion-dollar contract to help rebuild the U.S. territory's energy grid.
Government officials said requests for proposals would be issued in October.
