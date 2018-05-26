– A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode in Utah this month accelerated in the seconds before it smashed into a stopped fire truck, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press. Two people were injured.

Data from the Model S electric vehicle show it picked up speed for 3.5 seconds before crashing into the fire truck in suburban Salt Lake City, the report said. The driver manually hit the brakes a fraction of a second before impact.

Police suggested that the car was following another vehicle and dropped its speed to 55 mph to match the leading vehicle. They say the leading vehicle then likely changed lanes and the Tesla automatically sped up to its preset speed of 60 mph without noticing the stopped cars ahead.

The report, which was obtained through an open records request, provides detail about the vehicle's actions immediately before the May 11 crash and the driver's familiarity with its system.

Heather Lommatzsch, 29, told police that she thought the automatic emergency braking system would detect traffic and stop before the car hit another vehicle.

She said she had owned the car for two years and used the semi-autonomous Autopilot feature on all kinds of roads, including the highway where she crashed, according to the report.

Lommatzsch said the car did not provide any audio or visual warnings before the crash. A witness told police that she did not see signs the car illuminated its brake lights or swerved to avoid the truck.

Tesla referred to a prior comment that drivers are continually reminded to keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control at all times while using the Autopilot system.

"Tesla has always been clear that Autopilot doesn't make the car impervious to all accidents," it said.

Police say car data show Lommatzsch did not touch the steering wheel for 80 seconds before the crash. She told police that she was looking at her phone and comparing different routes.

She broke her foot and last week was charged with a misdemeanor traffic citation.

The fire truck's driver told police that he had injuries consistent with whiplash but did not go to a hospital.

Tesla's Autopilot system uses cameras, ultrasonic sensors and radar to sense the vehicle's surrounding environment and perform basic functions automatically.

Among those functions is automatic emergency braking, which the company says on its website is designed "to detect objects that the car may impact and applies the brakes accordingly." Tesla says the system is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the May 11 crash.

Tesla reached a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit alleging that it sold Autopilot features that weren't available and made its vehicles dangerous, according to court records released Thursday by the U.S. District Court in San Jose, Calif. Tesla would not comment Friday.

But Tesla said previously that since rolling out its second generation of Autopilot, it has continued to update software leading to major improvements. The company has said that it agreed to compensate customers who purchased Autopilot and had to wait longer than expected to get all of its features.

Tesla's Autopilot has been the subject of previous scrutiny following other crashes involving the vehicles.

In one, a driver was killed in March when a Model X with Autopilot engaged hit a barrier while traveling at "freeway speed" in California. NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating that crash.