NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Rockwell Collins Inc., up $11.86 to $141.54
Chinese regulators have conditionally approved the sale of the maker of communications and aviation electronics systems to United Technologies Corp.
Tesla Inc., down $12.36 to $325.83
The electric auto maker said it intends to cut prices for its Model X and Model S vehicles in China to make them more affordable.
Concho Resources Inc., down $8.54 to $126.97
U.S. crude oil prices fell to the lowest level in more than a year, weighing on energy stocks.
Overstock.com Inc., up $3.95 to $20.93
The Wall Street Journal reported that the e-commerce company plans to sell its retail business to focus exclusively on blockchain.
Campbell Soup Co., up $1.00 to $40.52
Packaged food and beverage makers rose along with other consumer goods companies.
L Brands Inc., up 61 cents to $29.98
The operator of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works got a boost from Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.
Ziopharm Oncology Inc., up 11 cents to $3.42
Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did better than the rest of the market.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.24 to $57.21
Airlines climbed Friday as U.S. crude oil prices declined sharply.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.