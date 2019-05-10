LOS ANGELES — Tesla CEO Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a pedophile in a verbal sparring match that unfolded last summer after the underwater rescue of youth soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave.
A federal court judge in Los Angeles set an Oct. 22 trial date in a Friday court filing that rejected Musk's attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth.
Musk called Unsworth a "pedo" in a July 15 post on this Twitter account after Unsworth dismissed Musk's attempts to help rescue the soccer players as a "PR stunt."
Musk contended his insult was protected from legal action, but the judge overseeing the case disagreed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Legislators get emotional in debate over gay conversion ban
Minnesota Senate GOP leader Paul Gazelka, father of child with a dual gender identity, seeks to heal political and personal wounds.
National
Marine Corps says platoon commander killed in accident
The Marine Corps says a 24-year-old platoon commander from the nation's capital has died after being injured in a rollover accident involving a light armored vehicle during training at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.
National
Chobani comes to aid of students offered jelly sandwiches
The yogurt company plans to pay the school lunch debts of low-income families with students attending a district that made headlines by announcing children who owe money would get cold sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches instead of a hot meal, the mayor's office confirmed Friday.
National
Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces trial for 'pedo' insult of diver
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a pedophile in a verbal sparring match that unfolded last summer after the underwater rescue of youth soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave.
National
Associate of former St. Louis County executive pleads guilty
The former chief executive of the St. Louis region's economic development agency admitted to a federal felony Friday for helping to cover up a pay-for-play scheme orchestrated by the man who appointed her, former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.