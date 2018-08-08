BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Terry Crews says it's a "summer of freedom" for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.
Crews said Wednesday that "we can now tell our truth" and not fear a backlash.
The former NFL player and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star predicted it's just the beginning of change for the entertainment industry and beyond.
It will be a new and safer day for his wife and their children, Crews said during a panel promoting the NBC sitcom.
Crews alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit.
Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.
