– Scientific experts warned Congress more than a decade ago that just four teaspoons of radioactive cesium-137 — if spread by a terrorist’s “dirty bomb” — could contaminate up to 10 square miles of Manhattan.

The material is commonly found in hospitals, blood banks and centers that use irradiators, which sterilize blood and tissue. Hundreds of the devices are licensed for use. Each typically contains about twice as much radioactive material as the panel warned about.

The panel’s warning in 2008 urged the government to stop licensing new cesium-based blood irradiators, and withdraw existing ones. Safer devices that use X-ray technology worked just as well, the panel found.

But after protests from hospitals, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission declined to crack down. Instead, the number of licensed irradiators used for blood — and the risk they pose — has grown, a Los Angeles Times investigation shows.

In May 2019, the accidental release of a small amount of cesium from an irradiator in Seattle contaminated 13 people and caused a seven-story medical research building to be shuttered indefinitely.

The cesium used for irradiators is a dry, talc-like material derived from atomic fuel. It is particularly feared by experts because its fine particles disperse easily and can migrate through air ducts and bind to porous surfaces, including concrete. Cesium can emit radiation for nearly 300 years.

Several developed countries have converted away from cesium. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, by contrast, has not only continued to license new irradiators, it has also declined to require users to post financial bonds that would guarantee proper handling and disposal of the material.

Federal law gives the NRC broad authority to restrict the use of cesium and other radioactive materials. The agency has declined to take action to limit the irradiators, citing a low likelihood of immediate deaths. But a dirty bomb packed with cesium would leave areas uninhabitable for months or decades and increase long-term cancer risks for people who come in contact with it, atomic experts say.

In a series of investigative reports, the U.S. Government Accountability Office challenged the NRC and implored it to act more forcefully. David C. Trimble, the analyst who supervised the GAO’s work, said each time his staff examined uses of cesium and other radioactive materials, “we have identified a vulnerability.”

The Department of Energy has also diverged from the NRC’s stance. In 2015, the department started giving incentives to convert to safer technologies, offering to pay 100% of the expense to remove and dispose of any cesium irradiator, which typically cost up to $200,000 per unit. The department says 108 of the devices have been replaced.

“Every irradiator that is replaced represents one fewer opportunity for a terrorist,” the department told Congress.