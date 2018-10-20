COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The family of a Sri Lankan man living in Australia says terrorism charges against him have been dropped.
Kamer Nizamdeen's family said charges were dropped on Friday.
The 25-year-old working at the University of New South Wales has been under investigation for terrorism since he was arrested by Australian authorities in August. Police said they had found in his notebook plans to carry out terrorist acts in Sydney.
His family maintains that the handwriting in the notebook isn't his.
Nizamdeen was kept in solitary confinement for weeks before he was released on bail late last month.
