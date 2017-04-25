Terri Traen/Star Tribune photo by Carlos Gonzalez

Looks like Terri Traen couldn't survive without Tom Barnard. The onetime sidekick on KQRS's popular morning show left her high-profile gig last year to launch an afternoon show with Brian Zepp, another former member of the Barnard team.

It didn't last. The KQRS fan page on Facebook announced Monday that the station had said goodbye to the duo.

"It's a tough day here at the Q when we have to say goodbye to two friends and coworkers," the posting said. "We wish Zepp & Terri nothing but the best." As for Tuesday morning, nearly 900 comments had been left.

Traen's personal Facebook page was also flooded with messages, many of them vowing to never listen to KQRS again.

KQ Operations Manager Scott Jameson said Tuesday morning that it is company policy not to comment on personnel moves.

Traen and Zepp, who held the 5-7 p.m. shift, are no longer listed on KQRS's web page. Ray Erick is slotted to work from 4-8 p.m.

Traen had been at the station since 1989 and her often abrasive relationship with Barnard on air was key to its success. Zepp had been at KQ for more than 15 years. Barnard is under contract at KQ until the end of 2019.