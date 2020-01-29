– Chiefs linebacker Terrell Suggs had one childhood role model he really wanted to emulate while growing up in St. Paul in the late ‘80s.

“Chris Doleman is one of the reasons I started playing football and the main reason I played defensive end,” Suggs, the 17-year NFL veteran, said Wednesday after hearing the news that the Vikings Pro Football Hall of Famer had died the night before after a battle with brain cancer.

“Playing pee-wee football, I wore 56 because of Chris. He was a big part of that whole Tony Dungy defense. Wow. What a sad day.”

Doleman ranks fourth on the NFL’s career sacks list with 150 ½. Suggs, who spent his first 16 seasons with the Ravens, is only four spots back, at 139.

“That’s flattering,” Suggs said. “Hopefully I can be considered to be in such pleasant company.”

Doleman played 15 seasons. The first nine and the final one were with the Vikings. Years 13-14 came in San Francisco, where he posted 27 sacks at ages 36 and 37.

The 49ers, who face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, also remember Doleman as a guy who wrecked their 1987 season and was the impetus for Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh becoming the first coach to pay left tackles as a premium position.

On Jan. 9, 1988, the 49ers of Montana and Rice were 13-2 and the NFC’s top seed in that strike year. The Vikings were 11-point road underdogs in the divisional round at Candlestick.

Final: Vikings 36, 49ers 24.

Doleman had two sacks while obliterating left tackle Bubba Paris, disrupting Walsh’s rhythmic West Coast offense and forcing Montana to the bench in favor of the mobile Steve Young.

Walsh had seen enough after that game. Knowing he had to pay up to protect Montana’s blind side from the likes of Doleman and Lawrence Taylor, Walsh moved Steve Wallace to left tackle and signed him to a new five-year, $10.7 million contract, which was an unheard of amount of money to pay a lineman at the time.

“I know I always gave him a lot of credit for helping make me a Hall of Famer by having to go against him every day in practice,” former Vikings left tackle Gary Zimmerman said of Doleman. “It was like playing three games every week. And he also was one heck of a mentor to John Randle.”

Randle became a Hall of Famer at defensive tackle, as did the guy he went against every day in practice: left guard Randall McDaniel.

“Chris helped people because he was an all-around great guy and a consummate pro,” Zimmerman said. “He cared for his family, his wife. He wasn’t your typical defensive lineman. He was an upstanding citizen as well as one hell of a player.”